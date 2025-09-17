'That's a serious threat to the public': Area police learn about machinegun conversion devices at ATF training

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Dozens of police officers from across Kentucky completed specialized training Wednesday designed to strengthen federal gun investigations and combat violent crime.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives co-hosted crime gun intelligence training at the University of Kentucky, bringing together more than 60 officers with a shared goal of improving investigations into crimes involving guns.

"Now through crime gun intelligence, we can use all of the intelligence that's available to us through the firearm, and the crime itself, to make sure it's directing us to the right person," said special agent in charge John Nokes.

Nokes said the valuable training covers investigation strategies that help officers utilize technology and evidence more effectively.

"Students are learning how to do things like trace a firearm, how to use technology such as the NIBIN program," Nokes said.

NIBIN is the ATF-operated National Integrated Ballistic Information Network, which helps detectives connect multiple crime scenes through ballistic evidence.

"It really helps us narrow down and make sure we're using the information from firearms," Nokes said.

The hands-on training also addressed crime trends, including the alarming rise of machinegun conversion devices.

While it's difficult to pinpoint an exact amount, Nokes estimates a machinegun conversion device is now recovered every single day in Kentucky.

"We're seeing these devices convert handguns to fire 30 rounds, in less than two seconds. That's a serious threat to the public," Nokes said.

The training session was part of a series of programs ATF's Louisville Division is hosting with local police departments across Kentucky and West Virginia.

By successfully completing the training and written test, participants receive eight hours of Kentucky Law Enforcement Council credit.