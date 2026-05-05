'The best thing to do is to be educated on what's on the ballot' ahead of Kentucky primaries

RICHMOND, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Kentucky primary election is approaching on May 19, and there are a few steps you can take to make sure you know what to expect on your ballot.

“The best thing to do is to be educated on what's on the ballot,” said Madison County Clerk Kenny Barger. “This time in Madison County we only have one Democrat on the ballot for a local election.”

The deadline for voters to make the party switch has already passed. That’s why Barger is asking voters to do their research ahead of time.

“We're a closed primary state, which means that only Democrats can vote for Democrats and only Republicans can vote for Republicans,” he said. “It's going to add some confusion and that's why I ask folks to educate themselves a little bit before they go to know actually what's on their ballot.”

For some local offices, this primary will determine who ultimately takes office in 2027.

“For those races, these local races where there are only Republicans running in the race, this decides who will go into office the first week of January next year,” Barger said.

The deadline to request an absentee ballot is tonight, May 5, at midnight. In Madison County, Barger is preparing to see more votes coming in in the next few days.

“Tomorrow starts our walk-in absentee and that's for the next six office working days,” he shared. “Then we have three days of early voting, unexcused absentee voting, and then 19th is election day itself.”

Barger encourages those who plan on voting to do the research on what their ballot will look like before going to cast their vote.

“Look up your registration and find out how you're actually registered if you don't remember, and then you'll know which ballot that you'll be receiving on election day.”

In Madison County, you can take a look at primary sample ballots by visiting madisoncountyclerk.us.

Voter preparedness goes beyond Madison County as well. No matter where you live, you can find sample ballots or fill out that absentee ballot request at govote.ky.gov.