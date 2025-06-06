The Bluegrass Fair is underway at Masterson Station Park

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Bluegrass Fair is officially underway at Masterson Station Park, bringing some more summer fun to Lexington through June 15.

“We love serving the great state of Kentucky and getting to be a part of this tradition,” said Paris Kissel, communications manager for Kissel Entertainment. “If you're a thrill seeker, I absolutely recommend the Samurai. If you're a small child, I absolutely love the pug boat. It's very cute with a pug theming.”

“Every night at the Bluegrass fair special, said Mac Ferguson, chairperson of the Lexington Lions Club Bluegrass Fair. “We have something here for everyone.”

For more than 60 years, the Lexington Lions Club has put on the fair, using it as a fundraiser for the community. Ferguson was at the fair Thursday night for this year’s opening day.

“The last couple of years have been banner years,” Ferguson said. “We've had great weather, and we've been able to give about $250,000 back to the community of Lexington and Central Kentucky.”

The fair truly does put the ‘fun’ in fundraiser, both for longtime fair attendees and first-time visitors like performer Wesley Williams, known as the One Wheel Wonder

“I do events all over the world, just flew in from Taiwan straight to here,” said Williams. “I think my favorite part about doing shows like this is getting to perform for the people.”

On Friday, the fair opens at 5 p.m. and will stay open until midnight. Parking is free at the fair every day.

Admission to the fair is $8, and children under six are free. Visitors can purchase a ride wristband or buy single ride tickets. You can learn more about the events and deals happening each day through June 15 at thebluegrassfair.com.