'The coffee drought is over:' New Midway coffee shop has ties to movie star

MIDWAY, Ky. (LEX 18) — A young couple with Scott County roots and a famous family connection has opened a new coffee shop and lounge in downtown Midway.

Serendipity Public House, located on East Main Street, opened just weeks ago. Owners Caitlin Battaglia and Henry Zahn say the community has been eager for a coffee shop to replace the former business that shut down in recent years.

"We've been telling everyone, the coffee drought is over. We've all been cheering," Battaglia said.

You may recognize Henry's last name. That's because he's the son of actor Steve Zahn and author Robyn Peterman Zahn, who live in Georgetown.

"My parents are very supportive of what Caitlin and I want to do," he told LEX 18. "The business is not theirs, this is our business, but from a family aspect, they're very supportive."

Both Battaglia and Zahn grew up in Scott County and say they are excited to bring this type of business to historic Midway.

"Loitering is encouraged, so we're not gonna kick you out. We wanted to make a third space, is a term we were introduced to. So not your home, not your business, it's a third space," Zahn said.

The menu ranges from tea and coffee to wine and beers on tap, plus products from Midway Bakery and Cafe.

"We have craft cocktails, we have our syrups in house, we're trying to be very intentional with our drinks," Battaglia said.

The space is inspired by places the couple has experienced in their travels, from pubs to cat cafes. Even the sign out front comes from a pet.

"The logo actually comes from our cat. We used to live in Chicago, and we had a glorious claw foot tub, and she was always peeking out, lurking just like that. So she's the inspiration for the logo," Battaglia said.

Aylisa Craig is the shop's first employee.

"I've lived here my whole life, and I've never gotten the feeling in a coffee shop I get when I walk in here," Craig said.

Battaglia and Zahn say they plan to let the community shape what Serendipity Public House becomes over time.

"It's Midway's home, and we would love for Midway to dictate what this turns into," Battaglia said.

Serendipity is located at 137 E. Main Street in Midway. The hours are as follows:

Monday

CLOSED

Tuesday

9:00 AM - 1:00 PM

Wednesday

9:00 AM - 1:00 PM

4:00 PM - 8:00 PM

Thursday

9:00 AM - 1:00 PM

4:00 PM - 8:00 PM

Friday

9:00 AM - 1:00 PM

4:00 PM - 9:00 PM

Saturday

9:00 AM - 1:00 PM

4:00 PM - 9:00 PM

Sunday

CLOSED