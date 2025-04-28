The extra mile: Local gaming venue ready for a big Derby Day

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — From the moment you walk into the Red Mile gaming facility in Lexington, you realize this place will also be a fun place to be for all the races at Churchill Downs this weekend.

“Come in, hang out, have a drink, just see the action. It's part of the excitement of Derby Day in Kentucky,” said Catherine Mary Jones, the Vice President of Operations for Red Mile.

Given the parimutuel wagering element, the gaming venue has always hosted a good party for the Kentucky Derby and Kentucky Oaks races, but it’s been enhanced by the addition of a sportsbook since Kentucky legalized wagering of all kinds.

“You’ve got gaming, sports wagering, the NBA games will be on, so you can bet on those,” Jones said, while noting they will also be hosting a buffet, for which tickets are on sale.

While those who aren’t experienced bettors might be intimidated by spending the day inside a sportsbook, Mary Catherine said in here, you don’t need to be a horse racing aficionado, or seasoned bettor to enjoy the event.

“Part of it is also being around other people and enjoying the festivities together,” Jones said.

The festivities begin long before the first post time and last long after the roses are draped across the 151st champion.

“Later on, after Derby, we will have our Derby Dash for Cash going on the gaming floor, so plenty of opportunities to play on the games,” Jones said, before saying the first Saturday of May is her favorite workday of the year.

“We’re ready to welcome everybody,” Jones said.

For more information, go to Homepage | Red Mile Gaming.