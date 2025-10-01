'The good Lord had his hand on me': Montgomery Co. Sheriff recovering after car accident

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ky. — Ten days after Montgomery County Sheriff David Charles was hit while responding to a car accident, he has returned to partial duties at work.

"The good Lord had his hand on me that day or I wouldn't be talking to you right now," said Sheriff Charles.

The sheriff has a bruised spine, bruised sternum and a concussion.

"Every day is an improvement and I'm starting to turn the page and get back to my old self," said Charles.

Sheriff Charles was responding to an accident on I-64 East near exit 113 on Sept. 21 when a man in an SUV hit his truck.

He told LEX 18 that he was wearing his seat belt and had his armored vest on when his vehicle was hit. The sheriff and the three people in the SUV were all taken to the hospital.

Sheriff Charles said he's praying for the driver who hit him.

"They're suffering and I would like that eased and I would like for them to be completely healed," said Charles.

He said it's a reminder to always be vigilant and to keep your attention focused on the road.

"Minimize distractions, wear your seat belt above all else, and if you feel yourself getting tired or being distracted, pull over," said the sheriff.

Kentucky does have a "Move Over" law that required drivers to move over one full lane from emergency personnel. If not, you could be fined $500.