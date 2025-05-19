The Kentucky Shop selling t-shirts for tornado relief

(LEX 18) — The Kentucky Shop in Lexington is selling t-shirts for tornado relief in Kentucky.

The shirts read: Kentuckians Move Mountains Together. Kentucky Strong Since 2017.

According to the website, "100% of proceeds from this tee will be donated to the Team Kentucky fund that will be setup for direct assistance for the areas affected.

Please be cautious of copycat or spam accounts selling this design, this is the ONLY PLACE we can guarantee that the Kentucky Strong donations will be going to Team Kentucky Fund."

You can find the t-shirt here.Each shirt is $28.