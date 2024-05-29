The Lexington Singers set to perform at Lincoln Center in NYC

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Officials with The Lexington Singers recently announced that the local choir is scheduled to take the stage at the Lincoln Center in New York City on June 9 during a historic performance.

The community choir, according to officials, will perform the cantata "Carmina Burana" by Carl Orff at the center.

Officials detailed that the choir has garnered acclaim through their historic performances and significant cultural presence throughout central Kentucky. In addition, the choir has performed at Carnegie Hall and the Kennedy Center.

"We are incredibly honored and excited to perform at the Lincoln Center," said Dr. Jefferson Johnson, Artistic Director of the Lexington Singers. "This is a wonderful opportunity for our choir to share our love of music with a broader audience and to represent the vibrant cultural community of Lexington on a global stage."

The choir is set to bring 108 performers from central Kentucky for the performance in NYC.

Visit lexsing.org for more information on the Lexington Singers.

