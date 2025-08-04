The next generation of the KY horse industry: Where passion meets purpose

MADISON COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — A report from the University of Kentucky shows the horse industry accounts for more than $2 billion of the Commonwealth's economy.

Local college students on track to join the equine industry received scholarships this past month from an organization called KEEP to get them ready for the upcoming semester.

“I just love it, it’s an addiction,” said Bryce Jackson, a student at the Kentucky Horseshoeing School in Richmond.

It's a school designed to crank out the next generation of farriers.

“It’s not a very common job, not a lot of people do it, it’s very hard work, but it’s a very needed job," said Bryce, who is in phase two of three in the program.

Elisabeth Jensen, with Horses Work for Kentucky, helped facilitate the scholarships today. She said they're looking to grow the next generation of workers for the industry.

“A lot of the working farriers that are out there today are older and they’re thinking about retirement," said Jensen. "We haven’t seen as many young folks who want to work hands-on and be with the horses and do this kind of work.”

Jackson, along with Sydney Watkins and Nick Marbock, all recently received scholarships.

“Financial assistance is huge, my wife and I have a mortgage, so every dime I spend here is taken away from somewhere else so having that financial aid it really lifts the burden from us and a lot of us have more wiggle room to do what we need to do, pay the bills,” said Nick Marbock, a Kentucky Horseshoeing School student.

The horse industry is the heartbeat of Kentucky. It's not only a money maker, but it's part of the state's identity.

“There’s a lot of pressure to be as good as you can be, I want to be very good, there’s a long ways to go, there’s so much to know, you never know everything but it’s exciting," said Sydney Watkins, a Kentucky Horseshoeing School student.

The three students tell LEX18 they're ready to fill the shoes of legends.