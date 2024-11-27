The Salvation Army prepares to serve more than 400 people on Thanksgiving

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Salvation Army in Lexington is getting ready to serve more than 400 people on Thursday afternoon.

The annual Thanksgiving lunch is happening at noon at the headquarters on West Main Street. Close to 100 volunteers make it happen each year, along with a donated meal from Lundy's Catering.

Lundy's has donated their food to the event for decades.

This year, Major Timothy Sheehan says many families are struggling with rising costs ahead of the holidays. Tomorrow, though, that won't have to be a worry.

"We anticipate we are going to see more families and more people who are struggling with that decision, 'Do I pay this bill or buy food?'" he said. "It's just a good satisfying feeling to know folks are going to get a great meal, great fellowship, with folks who love them for who they are."

The meal is free and open to the public.