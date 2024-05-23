The truck driver shortage is getting worse. What are local CDL schools seeing?

WINCHESTER, Ky. (LEX 18) — A nationwide truck driver shortage is expected to worsen in the next several years as more people retire from the industry.

A recent report from the American Journal of Transportation found that the United States is short-staffed by 80,000 drivers. That number is expected to increase to 160,000 drivers by 2030.

The report lists reasons such as increasing demand, a retiring workforce, and few drivers entering the industry due to "working conditions, low pay, and lack of benefits."

At Bluegrass CDL Academy, enrollment has his a low in recent months.

Instructor Kelsey Lee helps run the academy's four-week commercial driver's license program.

"This year started out great, we had about 30 people the first month of January and it's slowly trickled down. I'll be honest. It's pretty scarce. It's the slowest we've been since we opened in 2018," she said.

The academy has been offering a temporary $500 discount on its course to draw new drivers in.

On Wednesday, just three students were at the truck driving school. One of them was Brian Robertson.

Robertson is leaving a factory job to get his CDL.

"I wanted a more stable and more fulfilling career," he said.

He began with the academy a few weeks ago and is expected to take his CDL exam next week.

"The pay alone is appealing, in my opinion," he said.

According to Lee, more companies are offering incentives, including bonuses up to $15,000 to recruit drivers. She said recruiters are even coming to visit the school, looking for drivers to hire.

"All the benefits, like I said, being your own boss, the freedom on the road, it all comes together as a package deal," Robertson said.

In order to attract more drivers like Robertson, the American Journal of Transportation recommended companies increase pay, offer better incentives, and improve working conditions.