'The worst I've seen it': Creek spills over into Rockcastle Co. community

ROCKCASTLE COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — The small community of Conway in northern Rockcastle County is almost unrecognizable after rounds of storms have left it covered in water.

The once green pastures have been filled in with rushing water from Roundstone Creek, making some roads impassable as locals wait for it to recede.

"All this is pasture right here and now it's a lake," said Jimmy Denham, pointing to his yard.

Denham had to move his herd of sheep closer to his house as the waters rose. Now, he's worried what will happen when more rain moves in over the weekend.

"I don't know what else I can do but load them up and take them to the top of the hill," he said.

Just north of Conway, a portion of Hwy 25 closed to traffic on Thursday after storms washed out part of an embankment. As of Friday afternoon, the road remained closed to drivers.

Just south of Denham's house, the rushing water from Roundstone Creek made Grace Loop Road impassible to drivers.

"It started coming up and it just exploded. I don't know any other way to say it. It's just come up really fast this time," Denham said.

Neighbors said the flood waters were even worse on Thursday.

Drone video obtained by LEX 18 shows Hwy 25 completely covered with water. It began receding Friday afternoon, but neighbors are preparing for even more rain in the coming days.

