Therapy dog helps Winchester police officers decompress

WINCHESTER, Ky. (LEX 18) — Data from the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) shows those in law enforcement have higher rates of depression, anxiety, and post-traumatic stress disorder.

At the Winchester Police Department, they have a little help to decompress. His name is Abe, and he's a 100-pound Goldendoodle. He is the department's therapy and critical response dog.

"Studies have shown dogs help bring down blood pressure, they help bring down stress," said Abe's handler, Capt. Steve Charles.

25% of police officers have experienced suicidal ideation at least once in their lifetime, according to NAMI. More police officers die by suicide than in the line of duty.

"Anything we can do to possibly help our officers who are going through tough times or have been on tough calls things like that, it's a no brainer and he's great to have around," said Charles.

Abe was purchased by the Clark County school district; when he's not at the police department, he's with students lending his paw for snuggles and comfort.