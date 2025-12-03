'There is no prize;' UK professor explains pressure of holiday decorating

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The race is on to decorate for the holidays - if you haven't already.

"Maybe you value traditions, maybe you value family and it's an activity that you do together, maybe you value aesthetics, holiday decorating might be something that brings you joy," said Dr. Shannon Sauer-Zavala.

Dr. Sauer-Zavala is an associate professor of psychology at the University of Kentucky. She tells LEX18 the holidays bring up a lot of emotions, including those of failed expectations.

"I think that holidays and tradition can bring a lot of should," said Dr. Sauer-Zavala. "There is no should, there is no prize for having all your Christmas shopping done early, there is no gold star for the best decorations."

She says it's important not to feel pressured by decorating.

"Find your thing," said Dr. Sauer-Zavala. "Maybe it's baking, maybe it's cooking, maybe you like winter sports."

She says to challenge yourself to let something go, like bringing a store-bought dessert to a gathering, or skipping outdoor decorations.

"Just give yourself a break," said Dr. Sauer-Zavala.