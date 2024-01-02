These 'Lexington Thoroughbreds' take the ice, not the track

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Bluegrass is known as a home to thoroughbreds, where horse racing, basketball, and bourbon go hand in hand, but a local non-profit is working to create an ice hockey community.

Over 40 kids ages eight and younger embraced ice hockey at the downtown rink for the Lexington Thoroughbreds' annual Winter Classic game.

2024 marks the Central Kentucky Hockey Association's fifth year of giving children across Lexington the opportunity to do something they don't typically get to do: Skate outside and right in front of Rupp Arena.

"I think it's really taken off. We've been able to grow our youth program through programs like 'Learn to Play,' which is a great starter course for kids that haven't played before; we have equipment rentals," said President Ryan May.

While the classic only happens once a year, the team practices throughout the year and has a travel team.

They hope to create a culture that sticks around long after the ice melts.

"The kids get excited about this every year. Growing up here in Lexington, Kentucky, you don't get to skate outside a lot. You don't have a lot of frozen ponds, so to hear about it from some of their friends who play hockey up north, so this is their chance to kinda be like the NHL all starts, and they get to get out here and have a lot of fun," said Coach Will Gerken.