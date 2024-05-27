Third annual Recovery Memorial Day picnic takes place at Jacobson Park

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The burgers were rolling down the line of hundreds during the third annual Recovery Memorial Day picnic at Jacobson Park on Monday.

The free event put on by the Alano Club, a meeting space, and Victory House, a transitional living center, aimed to encourage sobriety.

Organizers say they recognized that on a holiday to remember soldiers who gave their lives fighting for freedom, some events also often involve surroundings challenging for those trying to stay sober.

It's what event coordinator Shanda Correll with the Alano Club says she had in mind when it began.

"So first and foremost, Memorial Day is to recognize the soldiers that fell while trying to protect our country, and I like to celebrate their lives," said Correll. "Also, it gives us an opportunity to get together people who would normally drink on a day like this and shows them that you don't have to be influenced by drugs or alcohol to have a good time."'

The picnic went from 12 to 4 p.m.

Organizations from across central Kentucky were represented at the event.