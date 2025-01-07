'This is life-threatening': Catholic Action Center director concerned as deep freeze approaches

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Catholic Action Center Director Ginny Ramsey is deeply concerned about the incoming arctic shot of cold about to settle in over central Kentucky following the winter storm that just rocked the region.

“This is life-threatening weather, worse than the storm itself,” Ramsey said of the single digit temperatures that are expected, with wind chills that’ll likely be in the negative territory. Already, she said a person experiencing homelessness was found earlier this week dead, under a tarp on the street.

“We’re spending a lot of money, but money doesn’t matter when we wake up and find out there are folks who’ve frozen” (to death), Ramsey stated.

Catholic Action Center is spending money on motel rooms to accommodate the 75 additional homeless persons that their Compassionate Caravan picked up this week. She knows there are more, and it’s hard to locate them because she knows they’re hiding. Ramsey believes that’s because they are fearful of being arrested due to Kentucky’s new law, which makes homeless camping a crime.

Last year, the city of Lexington leased a piece of land across from the Hope Center shelter on Loudon Avenue, which they called, The Hope Village. It was a 24/7 warming shelter that was in use during the winter months. This year, however, the city couldn’t renew that lease, which Ramsey knew would be problematic if a comparable solution wasn’t found. Instead, the city reserved 100 motel rooms for those in need.

“We know that things are being done. We get that. But it’s not enough,” Ramsey said of the city’s hotel plan, before alluding to a neighboring city’s winter plan.

“Richmond is doing a wonderful job,” Ramsey stated. “They opened three warming centers where people can stay 24/7."

Ramsey does not intend to be a thorn in the city’s side, nor does she want to create tension with city officials. She’s just a strong advocate for those without a home and has devoted much of her life to helping the members of community.

“I know they (city officials) get tired of me saying it, but we’re seeing it. We’ve been here for 25 years. We hear the cries from the poor and we hear the cries of the cold,” she said.

Ramsey said the Catholic Action Center’s shelter is full, but they have not turned anyone away. They’re spending their limited resources on those motel rooms, and she insists no one in need will be denied.

“We’ve put over 75 people in motels, and won’t turn people away from that,” Ramsey concluded.

*If you’d like to help the Catholic Action Center by keeping those without a home safe and warm during the winter, click here: Donate — Catholic Action Center