'This is once in a lifetime' Travelers go to Churchill Downs to celebrate Seize The Gray

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (LEX 18) — Winning The Preakness calls for a celebration so on Sunday morning at Churchill Downs, people gathered for breakfast to celebrate the trainer Wayne Lukas, jockey Jaime Torres, and the horse Seize The Gray

"This is once in a lifetime," said micro investor David Green. Excited travelers came from all over the country, from Michigan to New Mexico, where David is from. He said he was willing to do whatever it took to get to Churchill Downs.

"We bought in to buy tickets. I think it went on sale on Wednesday. Believe it or not, we were successful in getting 2 out of 50 tickets," said David. "We immediately said we don't care what this cost, so we booked the airline and the hotel and made our way to Louisville."

All it took was being involved with myracehorse.com to help provide the experience that any horse lover would love.

Seize The Gray will race at The Belmont Stakes on June 8.

