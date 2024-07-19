'This is pretty wild': Philpot man wins $50K on Kentucky Lottery Scratch-off ticket

OWENSBORO, Ky. (LEX 18) — A Philpot man is celebrating a victory after the Kentucky Lottery recently announced that he won $50,000 on a Kentucky Lottery Scratch-off ticket.

The lottery reported that Ethan Henton won the prize after purchasing a $5 Corner Cash Crossword Scratch-off at QQ Food Mart on Highway 54 in Owensboro on July 12.

Henton detailed to the lottery that he always buys a $5 ticket every payday.

“When I scratched it off, I didn’t believe it,” Henton said. “I scanned it with my phone, and it showed it was a winner. I tell people, ‘I don’t play to win, I play to lose. If I win, that’s just a plus…but yeah, it happened.”

Henton told the lottery that he could not wait to tell his parents and went on to call his parents at midnight to tell them the news.

"I just won the lottery," Henton expressed to his parents. “She said, ‘You said that once, you thought you did.’ No, I for real won this time. She didn’t believe me either!”

Officials with the lottery detailed that Henton went to lottery headquarters with his son on Monday where he received a check for $36,000 after taxes.

Henton added that he is planning on taking a vacation to Florida later this summer with his son, officials reported.

“This is pretty wild,” he said.

QQ Food Mart will receive $500 for selling the winning ticket.