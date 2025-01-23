'This made a grown man cry': Eastern Kentucky man wins $859,000 Instant Win prize

(LEX 18) — An Eastern Kentucky man just won, what officials announced, is the largest online Instant Play prize in the history of the Kentucky Lottery.

"This marks the first time a Kentucky player has claimed the Mega Money Jackpot, a linked Progressive jackpot pool that is funded by multiple states and is currently featured on two Kentucky Lottery games: Jackpot Spectacular and Outlaw’s Loot," a press release from the lottery read.

The release detailed that the man, who wishes to remain anonymous, told lottery officials that he wagered $5 on the Jackpot Spectacular Instant Play game in the Kentucky Lottery app. This resulted in a $859,001.91 Mega Jackpot win.

“Something was telling me to jump on and play,” he said. “I just kept looking at it, I couldn’t believe it. There’s no way I won that!”

The winner then checked his email where a confirmation came in from the Kentucky Lottery of his big win, officials reported.

“I was crying, laughing,” he said. “I just kept thanking God, blessing me the way he did.”

Following the big win, he went to lottery headquarters to collect a check for $618,481.37 after taxes.

“This made a grown man cry,” he said.

Officials added that he plans to pay off his son and daughter-in-law's house, along with donate some of his winnings to charity.

