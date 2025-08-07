'This therapy can be applied to thousands': UK researcher makes breakthrough in breast cancer research

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — A University of Kentucky researcher has discovered a link between a patient being overweight and breast cancer and may have found a way to slow the progression of the disease in those patients.

Dr. Ren Xu has spent five years researching tumor micro-environment. He has identified a protein, HSP47, that, if manipulated, can reduce the rate of tumor growth.

“This protein can actually contribute to breast cancer metastasis, help the cancer cells survive well in the secondary organ for example lung and other organs,” said Dr. Xu. "

He was able to test a drug against HSP47 to block its production.

“Turn off the HSP47 and it reduces the body weight in the mice," said Dr. Xu. "More importantly the tumor growth in those mouse are dramatically reduced."

LEX18's Ellen Ice asked Dr. Xu why he decided to pursue research for his medical career.

“For a patient I can probably only see one or two patients a day and get them cured, if I identify a new therapy of cancer or other disease this therapy can be applied to thousands of people,” said Dr. Xu.

Dr. Xu said the breast cancer incidence rate is lower in Kentucky than the national average. However, he said the mortality rate in breast cancer in the Commonwealth is much higher than the national average.

He said that statistic is what led him to try to answer the question of why.

“Do more exercise, eat healthier, prevention is the best way for therapy,” said Dr. Xu.

Dr. Xu told LEX18 he hopes his research will go to clinical trial in the near future. He also wanted to recognize his team at the Markey Cancer Center for their hard work and dedication.

To read more about Dr. Xu's research, click here.