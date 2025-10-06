Kentucky Parole Board members face threats over accused killer's release they didn't authorize

FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX 18) — Repeated threats made against Kentucky Parole Board members following the release of Ronald Exantus are currently under investigation, the Kentucky Justice & Public Safety Cabinet reports.

In a press release, the cabinet reiterated that the Kentucky Parole Board voted repeatedly to keep Exantus, who police say killed 6-year-old Logan Tipton, in prison for the remainder of his sentence.

They say that inaccurate information surrounding the release has contributed to the threats.

Exantus entered the Tipton home in 2015 as a stranger, killing Tipton and stabbing his sister. In 2018, he was found not guilty of murder by reason of insanity but guilty of assaulting other family members.

“Despite repeatedly voting for Ronald Exantus to remain in prison, Parole Board members have faced significant threats over the last several days, even having their personal addresses released publicly,” said Ladeidra N. Jones, chair of the Kentucky Parole Board, in the release. “We are encouraging individuals to take these threats seriously and to prioritize factual information, which is that the board did not release Exantus – instead, a law passed by the General Assembly did.”

Kentucky law (KRS 439.3406) required that Exantus be released under Mandatory Reentry Supervision.

The parole board does not have the authority to release inmates under the program, as the process "is governed strictly by state law."

