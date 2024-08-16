Three Georgetown dogs need a new home

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (LEX 18) — Tim Rose's buyers started looking at a Georgetown home on August 1 and Rose learned from the listing agent that the current homeowner’s dogs will need a new home. He explains that current homeowners split up and won’t be able to take them with them in their move. Rose posted about this on social media and it got some attention.

He says, "And just to post out there and say hey does anybody know, they're going to take them to shelters if they don't have anywhere to re-home them. But we'd like to find good homes for them."

The three dogs are sweet and gentle. One dog, Roscoe, is a black lab mix. He's 5 or 6 years old. Another, Zena, loves belly rubs, and her owner says she's a lover. And the last, Riley, is a mover. She's a boxer-pitt mix who's full of energy. Rose says this can’t be an easy decision for the owners and it's something he's seen happen from time to time.

"Sometimes things happen, and relationships break down, it's tough. You know their financial burdens often, and so it's tough on the dogs, tough on -- there aren't kids in this situation -- but tough on kids. You know how that can go. So, we're just here to help, help innocent dogs,” says Rose.

He explains that he just wanted to do anything he could to find these three homes.

Rose says, "You know and as realtors our number one goal is to help people, to serve people, and to solve their problems and in this case, the sellers, that's a challenge for them right now to find good homes for these dogs. It's stressful enough to have to uproot, move, and find new homes for yourselves, and then if you can’t find them for your digs you have some guilt there. So, we're here and appreciate the listing agent too working with me and giving me the permission to promote this."

They are hoping to close on the home by August 30 and they're hoping by that time that all three dogs will be re-homed. Tim Rose can be contacted at Keller Williams Bluegrass Realty for more information about the dogs.

