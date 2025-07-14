Tick uptick: CDC reports record-breaking summer for tick-related ER visits

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — It's tick season across the United States; the CDC reports this summer is record-breaking for tick-related ER visits.

"They're hungry, they're looking for hosts, so we're kind of on high alert right now," said University of Kentucky entomologist Dr. Jonathan Larson.

Larson said to keep an eye out for black legged deer ticks, American dog ticks, Asian longhorned ticks, and lonestar ticks. Those four types of ticks are most common in Kentucky.

Larson described the blood-sucking bug as having eight legs, a long mouth piece, and oval shaped. He said if you find a tick on you, to look out for flu-like symptoms, especially within 24 hours of the bite.

"Some of the most common early symptoms for tick-borne illnesses would be a fever, you feel achy, a lot of people experience some form of rash," said Larson. "Rocky Mountain Spotted Fever you get dots on your hands and on your feet, with Lyme disease most people would experience a bulls-eye rash, but not everybody."

These ticks can be found on humans, your pets, and even livestock. Larson said to wear long pants and long-sleeved shirts if you know you'll be out in taller brush.

"You can wear skin-based repellents, things we wear for mosquitoes, they can also help with ticks," said Larson.

For pets, Larson said to talk to your vet about tick prevention medication.