TikTok taste test helping Lexington Irish business boom

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Certain foreign foods might be considered a simple snack overseas. Thanks to social media, some imports are gaining sudden popularity. One Lexington business, Failte Irish Import Shop, is feeling the effects – in a good way.

“I really think that we are a bit of a staple to the Irish community and to the English community that are here, providing everything that you miss from home,” said Owner Liza Betz.

Inside the shop, which has been open for 25 years, has items and souvenirs from Ireland. Most people, however, visit for the food.

“The food is number one, and it always has been since we opened,” Betz said.

Over the last month, Failte has drawn more of a domestic interest here in the states. It all started with viral videos of people trying things like Weetabix and Cadbury chocolate spreads.

“People have been telling me they've tagged me in a post saying that I had these products,” Betz explained. “So I did a little video.”

In her own TikTok videos, Betz shared what items she has in stock. She pointed out some of the popular things she’s selling today.

“Hands down, the one that's had the most attention is Weetabix for sure,” Betz shared. “Like this isn't that tasty, but they're figuring out ways to make it tasty.”

Betz picked up a jar of Cadbury chocolate.

“I totally understand why this is popular,” she said. “This is real Cadbury's spread.”

“Monster Munch would be another, another good one,” she said, grabbing a bag of chips. “This is something that, I mean, we grew up with.”

Thanks to social media, Betz said she shipped more this past Christmas than she had ever shipped before. It’s also been a nice boost to start the New Year.

“It's amazing the people that just still don't know about you and that's what TikTok has done,” Betz added. “It's brought so many more people into my shop and we've been shipping out stuff so it's been really, really nice, especially in January.”

Betz explained that she imports all of these items. While places like World Market may have some of the same foods from time to time, Betz said she’s always working to make sure the staples are in stock.