Timberlake, Rodrigo, McGraw on Rupp Arena summer concert lineup

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Looking to have some summer fun? Several incredible musical artists are set to hit the Rupp Arena stage this summer in Lexington including Tim McGraw, Justin Timberlake and Olivia Rodrigo.

According to Rupp Arena on Instagram, the lineup of events is aplenty and the community can enjoy some sizzling sounds this summer.

Here's the lineup of artists performing at Rupp Arena:

June 15: Tim McGraw: Standing Room Only Tour '24

July 9: Justin Timberlake: Forget Tomorrow World Tour

July 24: Olivia Rodrigo: GUTS World Tour

Aug. 1: Blink-182: One More Time Tour

Sept. 5: Lil Yachty: With special guests NLE Choppa and Chow Lee

Sept. 6: Jason Isbell: Live 2024

Sept. 27: An Evening with Sturgil Simpson-Why Not? Tour

Grab tickets now at RuppArena.com.

