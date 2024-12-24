Time is ticking for last minute shoppers on Christmas Eve!

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — If you plan on running out to grab a few things before Christmas, you are almost out of time!

Big-box stores have either closed or are closing early for the evening.

Crtichfield Meats Family Market closed at 2 p.m. this afternoon, to give their employee's time to run errands and spend time with family and friends.

General manager Anthony Critchfield said that family has always been first priority, since opening in 1969.

"We are a family owned business and we believe it is about the family," explained Critchfield. "So we want to make sure that our employees can get out and do their last minute shopping if they need too, be with their friends and family."

Shopper Carmen Miles stopped by the market to pick up a few last minute Christmas meal staples for her parents.

"They cannot really cook, or get out like they used to, so I decided to come to Critchfield's, which has some of the best food, to take and surprise them," said Miles.

Joanne and John Akins are from out of town, visiting their youngest son.

"We are having a great time," said John. "We love Lexington. We are visiting from Hilton Head, South Carolina."

The Akins just celebrated their 67th wedding anniversary on Dec. 21.

When asked what their secret was, Joanne responded, "Put every bank account in your name."

A reminder to take a moment during the hustle and bustle, and remember what matters most.

"We love being here and visiting with our son and his family," said Joanne. "He is our youngest son, and he is very, very, very thoughtful."

Kroger, Sam's Club, and Walmart close down at 6 p.m. tonight.

Target will be open till 8 p.m. while Liquor Barn will stay open till 11 p.m.

Find a list of Christmas Eve store hours here.

