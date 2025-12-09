Time running out for holiday gift drive supporting domestic violence survivors

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — GreenHouse17, a domestic violence advocacy agency and shelter, is making a final push for donations as intimate partner abuse typically increases during the holiday season. The organization needs unwrapped gifts for 100 adults and children who are leaving abusive homes this season, with a deadline of Wednesday, December 11.

"Unfortunately it's not as joyous a time for survivors as they deserve and should have for themselves and their kids," said Darlene Thomas, executive director of the agency.

The holiday season brings unique challenges that can intensify domestic violence situations. Financial stress, increased alcohol consumption, complex family dynamics and extended time spent together under the same roof all contribute to cycles of abuse.

"So when most of us can't wait to see family and have this time off and together, for families of intimate partner abuse, it adds more stress and fear and anxiety for adults and children a part of that home," Thomas said.

Data supports these concerns, with one study showing the holiday season typically sees 20% more police interventions related to domestic violence than other times of year. Thomas noted that calls for their services surge immediately after the holidays end.

"We do know, those that use abuse tactics have a tendency to want to ruin the holidays," Thomas said.

To bring a sense of normalcy and joy to those experiencing intimate partner abuse, GreenHouse17 is requesting toys, clothes and gift cards to help adults and children leaving abusive homes. Thomas acknowledged the challenge ahead while expressing faith in community support.

"I have to say, during this time of year I always get a little nervous, but I have to say, somehow our community always comes through," Thomas said. "So this year, our list is big because we serve a great number of non-residential families and all of those in shelters too. So, how do we do it? I don't know yet."

Beyond the immediate holiday drive, Thomas emphasized that monetary donations and gift cards provide year-round support for needs that don't fall under grants or normal funding streams.

The wishlist and donation information are available here.