'Tip-a-Cop' event in Richmond raises money for 3-year-old battling leukemia

MADISON COUNTY, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — A 3-year-old Richmond girl battling leukemia will be the beneficiary of a community fundraiser Tuesday at Texas Roadhouse, where Madison County deputies will collect tips and the restaurant will donate 10% of sales to help her family.

Claire James was diagnosed with leukemia in May. Her mother, Jessica James, said one chemotherapy treatment temporarily took away Claire's ability to walk and use her hands.

"She has that typical fire redhead personality," Jessica said. "She's always been so determined and brave with just everything that she does."

The family now faces long travel days to and from treatment, adding new financial burdens on top of an already difficult road.

"This is the hardest part of our treatment plan from now to the 12th month. She's just they're gonna throw everything at her chemo wise and it's just a lot of visits," Jeremiah James, Claire's father, said.

Texas Roadhouse Manager Dan Flynn said the restaurant was eager to step in when they learned about Claire's situation.

"The moment that we found the opportunity and saw that there was a family in need within the community and we were able to help them… that's just kind of what we do," Flynn said.

Madison County Sheriff's Office Sgt. Michael Stotts encouraged the community to come out and show their support.

"There'll be deputies here from 2 o'clock until 9 o'clock tomorrow night, so come out and see us. It's for a great cause, and if anybody sees that smile on Ms. Claire's face, they'll want to come out," Stotts said.

The support for Team Claire continues Saturday at the Madison County Fairgrounds with a silent auction, live music, and a dunk tank featuring deputies. Jessica said the events are a way to raise money for Claire and thank the community.

"Makes me even prouder to raise my kids here with everybody that's reached out, offered prayers and support," Jessica said.

Carlee Hogsten is committed to covering the stories that matter to you. If you have an idea, please reach out to Carlee at carlee.hogsten@wlex.tv.

