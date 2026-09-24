Tips for UK students to 'Be safe and Be seen' while getting around campus

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — Nearly 40,000 students are back at the University of Kentucky, bringing increased pedestrian, bicycle and scooter traffic to campus as the new school year gets underway.

UK Transportation Services is reminding students and drivers to stay alert and follow basic safety guidelines as people move around campus.

“It's really important to pay attention,” said Sarah Nirkirk, director of UK Transportation Services.

Students are encouraged to use crosswalks, obey traffic signals and remain aware of their surroundings. Those riding bicycles or scooters should wear helmets, remain visible and slow down when approaching pedestrians.

“If you're approaching someone that's walking on the sidewalk, please scoot to the right and go slow,” Nirkirk said. “Let them know you're there.”

Transportation officials also recommend removing earbuds while walking or riding so students can hear nearby traffic. Pedestrians should make eye contact with drivers before crossing streets.

Construction in and around campus is also creating changing walkways and traffic patterns. Officials are urging students to slow down and follow posted signs and barricades.

Drivers are being reminded to watch for pedestrians, bicyclists and scooter riders as students settle into the new school year.