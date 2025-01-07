Tips from a pro on how to avoid frozen pipes this winter

SCOTT COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — When the temperature drops, every call to his office is an emergency, according to Scott County plumber, Gary Phillips.

As water freezes, it expands, putting pressure on the metal or plastic around it.

“Every year it's gonna be an issue when we get down to these frigid temperatures,” said Phillips, who owns KY Plumber LLC.

Phillips offered a few tips that homeowners and renters can take right now to avoid that panicked call to the plumber.

First, identify drafts. If a water supply line is in an unheated area, consider insulating the pipes with heat tape, pipe sleeves, or even towels. Phillips recommends keeping your garage door closed and your thermostat set no lower than 55 degrees.

If you leave home for a couple of days, or even when you go to bed, let a pencil-lead thin stream of water flow from faucets.

“I would suggest going to a fixture you're worried about or a fixture at the other end of the house from your water heater, and you want to have a small stream running,” explained Phillips.

In a worst-case scenario, if a pipe bursts, before you call a plumber, you should “stop the bleed,” as Phillips says.

“One of our main concerns is to make sure everybody knows where their main shut off valve is because that's the first thing to do if there's a busted pipe, turn off the main shut off,” said Phillips.

Your water main is likely found on the front side of your home in the basement or under a sink.

Demonstrating in a basement, Phillips opened an access panel to reveal the main shut-off valve.

The American Red Cross offers additional tips on thawing frozen pipes, which you can find here.