Tips to keep your AC running during extreme heat

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — As extreme heat settles into Central Kentucky, HVAC companies are reminding homeowners to give their air conditioners attention before they are pushed to the limit.

With heat index values expected to top 100 degrees, local HVAC companies are seeing a surge in service calls. Jamie Clark, owner of Synergy Home in Lexington, said one of the biggest causes of air conditioner problems is also one of the easiest to prevent — a dirty air filter.

Clark also recommended keeping plants trimmed back around outdoor units and reducing extra heat inside by waiting until the evening to run the dryer or oven and limiting the number of times you go in and out.

"Keep your shades drawn, keep drapes closed if you've got anything like that. Um, do not use a programmable thermostat," said Clark. "So if you have a programmable thermostat that lets it get warm during the day while you're going to work, it's not gonna catch up at night. So set your temperature at a comfortable place and leave it. Don't play around with that."

Clark said following these steps can help keep utility bills as low as possible.

He added his technicians are focusing on emergency repairs during the heat wave and encourages homeowners to keep up with routine maintenance before temperatures climb even higher. One of the most common repairs during extreme heat is replacing a failed capacitor, a part that helps start an air conditioner and often wears out when systems are running nonstop.

A clean, well-maintained air conditioner is more likely to keep a home comfortable while helping avoid costly breakdowns during extreme heat, Clark said.

