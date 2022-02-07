'Together': Kentucky Derby Festival unveils 2022 poster

LOUISVILLE. KY. (LEX 18) — Kentucky Derby Festival unveiled the 2022 festival poster Monday morning.

This year’s poster is titled “Together" and was designed by Louisville artist Kacy Jackson, whose mission is to impact and inspire others through his art.

“I wanted this year’s poster design to represent the unity that stems from Derby Festival events,” said Jackson. “The geometrical shapes and multicolored scheme overlaying the city of Louisville represent the diversity of people brought together by the Festival and the harmony it creates in our community.”

Festival Fans can pre-order the 2022 Limited Edition or Official Poster beginning Monday. More information on pre-ordering and shipping can be found here.

Kentucky Derby Festival

Jackson is a Louisville native and the founder of The Art of Kacy, which was established in 2017.

“The vibrancy and spirit of Kacy’s image reflects what the Derby Festival hopes to bring back to the community this spring,” said Matt Gibson, KDF President & CEO. “This will be a special year as we look forward to celebrating our favorite traditions together again.”

This is the 42nd poster in the Festival’s iconic poster series, which was launched in 1981.