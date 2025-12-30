Tolly Ho flipping its final burger after more than 50 years of operation in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — After more than half a century of serving students, third-shifters, professors and everyone in between, Tolly Ho is closing its doors for good. The iconic Lexington restaurant will serve its final Ho burgers on December 31.

Less foot traffic and shifts in the food industry prompted owners to flip the sign on the beloved burger joint that has been a staple near the University of Kentucky campus since 1971.

In its final hours, patrons poured through like a revolving door, swapping stories, savoring one last bite, and passing time in line trading Tolly Ho tales.

"Heartbroken," Michael Hammerly said.

"I was just really sad. Really sad," Gail Greer said.

The restaurant first opened at 108 Euclid Avenue in 1971. The brains behind the burgers were "the Bobs" — Bob Tolley and Bob Hollopeter.

Over the decades, Tolly Ho became nomadic. Euclid changed to Winslow Street, then the joint moved to Limestone, relocated to Broadway, until it landed at its final resting place on Forman Avenue.

Through every move, a cultish following tagged along. Greer remembers those early years and even earlier mornings.

"We would stand outside in the winter, line up at 2 or 3 in the morning and stand there and wait to get in because it was so small," Greer said.

The restaurant developed its own personality and vocabulary. Regulars sling around terms like "Super Ho," "Country Fried Ho," and "Ho Virgin" without blinking.

Hammerly went to UK in the 90s. When asked for stories, he laughed.

"Not sure I can say them. Many a good time, it was always dinner and a show. Always a night out and show every time you came in late at night," Hammerly said.

Memories are perhaps more family friendly for Charlie Osborne.

"This is my date night spot for me and my wife and the first place we were able to get out to after our little one was born," Osborne said.

They're flashbacks locals will cherish as they soak up their heartbreak with one last Ho burger.

"I hate to see a Lexington constant, a UK constant, go away," Greer said.