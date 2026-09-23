Man takes plea deal for sexually abusing teen after victim testifies years later: 'I wanted some justice'

Abby Freeman sat in a Beattyville courtroom while the man she accused of sexually abusing her as a teen 11 years ago was just a few feet away.

Tommy Wilburn accepted a plea deal on lesser charges of wanton endangerment, assault, and false imprisonment. A 62-count indictment includes charges of rape, sodomy, and sexual abuse covering a period from 2017-2018.

"I wanted some justice, so that's why I took the plea deal. I just didn't know if I could win at trial," Freeman said after Wednesday morning's hearing in Lee County Circuit Court.

Ms. Freeman was only 13 when she claimed the pattern of sexual abuse began. She's 24 now. That amount of time between when the alleged abuse ended and now had her fearful for what might happen in court.

"It was a lot of relying on memory from nine years ago," she began to explain. "I can remember a lot, but it happened so many times it's hard to remember exactly where you were. And they try to confuse you," she added of the tactics she was worried defense attorneys for Wilburn might employ.

Wilburn and his team didn't say much in court, other than to confirm their acceptance. Sentencing will be on Nov. 20, also in Lee County. Wilburn isn't expected to serve more than three months and will then serve five years of probation.

"It doesn't feel right," Freeman said of the likely sentence. "With reasonable doubt, if I mess up on one question (during a trial), it's just hard to know," she said, before her voice trailed off.

She then offered some advice to anyone who might be, or was, in a similar situation.

"It feels good to get it off my chest, so I would encourage young girls to come forward if this has happened to them," she said.