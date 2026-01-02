'Too many people against each other': Community reacts to deadly Lexington shooting

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX18) — Lexington police continue to investigate Thursday evening's deadly shooting in a strip mall parking lot that killed two 20-year-old men and injured one other person.

The victims have been identified as Julio Vazquez and Mauricio Jenkins, both 20 years old.

Covering Kentucky Fayette County Coroner identifies South Broadway shooting victims Rosemary Kelley

Matthew Roessler was waiting to deliver food orders when he pulled into the parking lot right after the shooting occurred.

"I just sit in this area during deliveries," Roessler said. "Then, when I saw the yellow tape and the bullet shards on the ground, marking. It's never any good when you see that, so it's just sad some of this stuff is still kind of going on."

Roessler said that for this to happen so close to the University of Kentucky campus is disturbing.

"No, I mean anybody can do anything at any time. You never really know anybody anymore. People have to watch their backs and be careful," Roessler said.

The Lexington Clinic, located in the strip mall, released a statement saying no one on staff was involved. The clinic brought in additional security during office hours on Friday as a precaution. Lexington Clinic says police are reviewing surveillance video from the parking lot.

Roessler expressed hope for unity in the community.

"The whole world needs to come together more like it's too much silliness, like too many people against each other all together," Roessler said.