Tornado devastates Laurel County, community rallies amid destruction

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — First responders rescued more than 75 people after a tornado tore through Laurel County, leveling entire neighborhoods and causing multiple fatalities.

The tornado moved from Pulaski to Laurel County, destroying homes and severely damaging the London-Corbin Airport, where helicopters were picked up and thrown like toys.

"It was chaotic. Besides the fact that we were all scared to death, the radios were going nonstop, the scanner was chaotic, it was such a tragedy to hear," said Heather Lynn.

Residents described the sound of the tornado as a train barreling through the county, with many unable to sleep as multiple storms hit the area.

"When we thought it was done another one would hit. It felt like it lasted 8 hours. It was the worst experience of my life," Lynn said.

London Mayor Randall Weddle described the intense focus on rescue efforts amid challenging conditions, saying, "We were so focused on finding the people, and it's raining, and emotions are high because we all just witnessed this train come through the county and the southern portion of the city." He added, "Houses turned into toothpicks as we were beginning to find people."

As Saturday morning arrived, officials reported a rising death toll from the disaster.

"And to hear the death count go up hour by hour it was painful," Weddle said.

"It is absolutely heartbreaking. There are no words to describe it," Lynn added.

Despite the devastation, community members quickly organized relief efforts. Lynn helped establish a shelter at South Laurel High School, which quickly filled with food, cots, and supplies.

"We started setting tables up, I made a Facebook post, and the community just started pouring in, and it's been nonstop since four o'clock this morning," Lynn said.

Even while exhausted, the community remains determined to rebuild.

"I know that we will stick together and build back stronger," Lynn said.