Tornado survivor faces new challenges as winter storm threatens rebuilding efforts

LONDON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Daniel Henderson has been slowly rebuilding in Laurel County after losing his home of 47 years when an EF-4 tornado tore through London on May 16.

Now, more than eight months later, Henderson and his family are facing new challenges as they prepare for a significant winter storm while construction continues on their new home.

"It's not always pleasant, you know, sometimes it's rough," Henderson said.

When LEX 18 first spoke with Henderson just days after the tornado destroyed his property, he was determined to rebuild in the same location. Standing among the debris in May, he said rebuilding would "take awhile" but expressed his commitment to staying put.

On Friday, Henderson walked with LEX 18 back to that same spot where family and friends helped him recover in the aftermath of the tornado. The scene has changed dramatically, with construction crews now working to build his new home.

"We're getting our house built back and maybe in a few months we'll get to move in," Henderson said.

The biggest challenge he faces now is "making sure that everything moves along."

That progress may be in jeopardy with a major winter storm threatening the area this weekend.

"The snow doesn't scare me as much as the ice and if the ice comes why I'm probably just gonna be stuck at home," Henderson said.

Thanks to members of Calvary Baptist Church, Henderson has a temporary home in East Bernstadt while construction continues on Airview Drive.

As for the incoming weather, Henderson plans to stay put.

"I'm not gonna try to get out on the roads, those icy roads," he said.

When it comes to next steps building his new home, Henderson sums it up paying close attention to the forecast.

"You just have to wait," he said.

