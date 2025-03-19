Tournament Traffic: Lexington Police facing major challenge

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Lexington Police Department has issued a traffic advisory ahead of this week’s NCAA Tournament games, which will be held at Rupp Arena and Memorial Coliseum.

“Give us a little bit of extra time because we know the added congestion downtown will be there,” said Lieutenant Jeremiah Davis.

Lt. Davis was speaking outside Lexington Police headquarters in downtown, where both pedestrian and vehicle traffic was noticeably picking up as we get closer to tipoff. Eight men’s teams are now in Lexington along with the three women's teams joining the Wildcats in Kentucky’s home bracket. That means fans, media members, and athletic department support staff from 11 universities will be converging on our city for games on Thursday, Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.

“I think as a city and the plans we have in place, working with the venue and other partners, we are very well equipped to handle an event of this size,” Lt. Davis said.

He then added it’ll take a city-wide effort to help pull it off effectively.

“That takes cooperation from all the folks who are walking and driving to make sure they're paying attention to the signals being given to them,” The lieutenant said.

The men’s games will be played at Rupp Arena on Thursday beginning at 12:15 p.m., followed by a 2:50 p.m. tipoff. The evening session begins at 6:50 p.m. with the first of two games. Starting times for Saturday’s games have not been determined. Women’s NCAA games at Memorial Coliseum are set for Friday at 12 p.m. and 2:30 p.m.