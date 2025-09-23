Tow truck drivers plan procession to honor Troy Caldwell 1 year after fatal I-64 crash

MOREHEAD, Ky. (LEX 18) — Tow truck drivers across Kentucky are invited to join a memorial procession Thursday marking one year since Troy Caldwell was killed while working on I-64.

Caldwell, 54, was hit and killed on September 25, 2024, while working a towing job. The procession will honor his memory and support legislation aimed at improving safety for roadside workers.

"He was a dad. He was a papaw. A brother, a son, he was a really remarkable feller and this world really lost a bright light when it lost him," said Bubba Johnson, owner of Bubba's Towing and Recovery and one of Caldwell's closest friends.

Johnson described Caldwell as having a distinctive laugh and a smile that went from ear to ear.

The memorial procession will meet at the Eagle Travel Center on Exit 133 at 4 p.m. Thursday, with the procession beginning around 4:50 p.m. The route will pass Caldwell's memorial at the one-mile marker for Exit 123 near Salt Lick and Owingsville.

"I realize how hard it is to walk away from the phone ringing and jobs and work going on. But it's not often that you get to bring your truck as a company in a matter so important," Johnson said.

The event serves a dual purpose beyond honoring Caldwell's memory. Johnson has been advocating for "Troy's Law," legislation that would allow rear-facing blue lights on tow trucks while stopped on highway shoulders.

The proposed law, currently designated as Bill Request 33, is expected to be reintroduced by lawmakers in Frankfort this year.

"It's not us just getting together to remember Troy. It's us saying 'hey, we're out here. We're wanting these blue lights. We've got a large voice, and we want to be heard,'" Johnson said.

"Let's get together and get this movement moving forward. And say 'hey Frankfort, we're here for you. now be here for us,'" Johnson said.

Johnson emphasized the importance of the towing industry coming together to support safety improvements.

"It's the least you can do, because the Lord's blessed you with your phone ringing and you have the business. You've gotta give back now and then," Johnson said.

The procession is open to any tow truck driver wanting to pay their respects to Caldwell and support improved safety measures for roadside workers.

