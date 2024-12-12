Toyota invests $922 million to build Georgetown paint facility, Beshear announces

FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Office of Governor Andy Beshear announced that Toyota is set to invest $922 million to build a new advanced paint facility at the plant in Georgetown, marking the largest investment for the commonwealth in 2024.

“Kentucky and Toyota have formed a winning partnership over the past 40 years that has been transformational for families throughout the commonwealth, and this latest investment builds on that tradition of success,” said Gov. Beshear. “Thank you to the leaders at Toyota for once again investing in Kentucky and our incredible workforce.”

The facility, according to the release, is expected to open in 2027 and will add one million square feet of capacity while decreasing carbon emission by 30%, supporting Toyota's goal of zero carbon emissions by 2050. Further, water usage will decrease by 1.5 million gallons per year, the release read.

“Not only will our customers get the dynamic and stylish exterior finishes they love, but Toyota’s commitment to advanced paint technologies goes beyond aesthetics as a leader in environmentally responsible manufacturing,” said Kerry Creech, president of Toyota Kentucky. “This year alone more than $2 billion is being reinvested in our plant and further supports Toyota’s promise of long-term job security for our team members.”

The news comes on the heels of a reported $1.3 billion investment at the Georgetown site to "bring assembly of an all-new, three-row battery electric SUV to the U.S. market in 2026," Beshear announced earlier this year.

The release added that Toyota's investment in Kentucky has reached more than $11 billion since the company broke ground in the state in 1986.