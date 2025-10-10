Toyota opens massive solar farm at Kentucky manufacturing plant

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (LEX 18) — Toyota has officially opened a 30-acre solar farm at its Georgetown manufacturing facility, marking a significant step toward the company's goal of achieving zero carbon emissions by 2035.

The solar installation, which has been operational for about six weeks, generates enough energy to power 15 million kilowatt hours annually at the Toyota manufacturing plant. That's equivalent to providing electricity for approximately 1,400 Georgetown homes.

"It's about taking meaningful steps towards our goal of zero carbon emissions from this facility by 2035," said Chad Miller, Vice President of Manufacturing at Toyota.

The solar farm will provide just under 4% of the total energy capacity needed for Toyota Kentucky's operations. While that percentage might seem modest, the impact is substantial given the massive scale of the facility.

Toyota's TMMK plant, located off Cherry Blossom Way, spans more than 1,300 acres and is recognized as the world's largest vehicle manufacturing plant.

"It is an enormous facility that requires a significant amount of electricity for us to be able to produce the vehicles at Toyota Kentucky, so 4% is a pretty big impact for us," said Ebonye Allen, who spearheaded the solar project at Toyota.

Scott County Judge/Executive also praised the initiative, noting that "being able to offset 4% of the plant on an annual basis adds up and makes a big difference over time."

Toyota officials describe the project as beneficial on multiple levels - for the plant's operations, the local community, and environmental sustainability efforts.

The solar farm represents years of planning and construction as Toyota works toward its ambitious carbon neutrality goals for the Georgetown facility.