Toyota's Kentucky plant to produce electric Highlander SUV with 300-mile range starting this fall

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (LEX 18) — Toyota's Georgetown, Kentucky plant will begin producing a fully electric Highlander SUV this fall, marking a significant milestone in the automaker's electric vehicle expansion.

The announcement comes as part of Toyota's more than $200 million investment in its largest U.S. manufacturing facility, which was revealed late last year. The electric Highlander represents the plant's first foray into full electric vehicle production.

"Because the battery is underneath us and because of that it makes the center of gravity so much better on this vehicle. It's a fantastic ride," said Kerry Creech, president of Toyota Motor Manufacturing, Kentucky.

The electric Highlander will offer more than 300 miles of range on a full charge and can charge from 10% to 80% in approximately 30 minutes. The vehicle will be available as a true three-row SUV with an all-wheel-drive option, though pricing has not yet been announced.

Creech, who has led the facility since 2023, said the plant is currently hiring and training new employees to handle production of the electric vehicle line. The Georgetown facility employs approximately 10,000 workers.

"Most of our team members if you talk to them, they say, 'if I'm going to build a vehicle, I'm going to build it as if one of my family members is going to drive it,'" Creech said.

Production of the 2027 electric Highlander models will begin later this year, with vehicles scheduled to arrive at dealerships in late September.