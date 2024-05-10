Track athletes remember classmates gone too soon

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — It's been two years now since two Lexington children were killed. Today, high school athletes are remembering them as they hit the track.

"It was a tragic event in a lot of children's lives in this community," said Tammy Hagin, the mother of one of the track athletes competing at Frederick Douglass High School Thursday afternoon.

13-year-old Deon Williams and 5-year-old Skyler Williams were killed two years ago. The Fayette County Coroner said they were stabbed to death. Police have charged their mother with murder. The case has yet to go to trial. For students who knew them, this time of year is tough.

"Baylon was at a track meet when the incident occurred with Deon and his little sister, so that's where he pays his tribute for their memory, is at his track meets," Tammy Hagin said.

She said her son, Baylon, wants to be sure people remember Deon and Skyler.

"It means a lot to know that people aren't forgetting about him, that he's going to be remembered," Baylon Hagin said.

Joel Ndayisaba said he first met Deon in sixth grade.

"Going to school with him, I mean, he was easily one of the best people I knew. He was always someone that could brighten your day," Ndayisaba said.

"I try to pay tribute to him in everything that I do," he added.

As they finish out their second year without their friends, they're honoring them with every step.

"We just don't want them to be forgotten. That's our main goal," Tammy Hagin said.

"Long live D, man. I miss him every single day," Ndayisaba said.