I-75 at mile marker 33 back open after tractor trailer fire in Laurel Co.

UPDATE: Feb. 18 at 11:30 a.m.

The Laurel County Fire Department reported that all lanes of travel are back open on I-75 at mile marker 33 in Laurel County following a tractor trailer fire on Tuesday.

Officials noted that the scene has been cleared.

Original Story:

The Laurel County Sheriff's Office on Tuesday reported a traffic advisory in Laurel County on I-75 at mile marker 33 southbound due to a tractor trailer fire.

Officials detailed that southbound traffic has been routed into one lane as the cleanup continues. Further, a deputy reported that traffic is backed up over five miles and is expected to be routed into one lane for the next couple of hours.

Motorist in the area should drive with caution and seek alternative routes. In addition, driver should stay alert as authorities continue the cleanup efforts.