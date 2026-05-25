Transplant Games: Kentucky man races bikes after double lung transplant

(LEX 18) — A Campbellsville native is heading west next month to compete in the 20-kilometer bike race at the Transplant Games of America.

For Tom Williams, his journey began with a devastating diagnosis and ended with a second chance at life. Williams says he always enjoyed cycling, especially while living in Houston, Texas.

"I had a group of dudes that would ride bikes with me, and we weren't too serious, but we rode and had a beer and came home, and it was a really good exercise," he told LEX 18.

Unfortunately, his health took a turn in 2018. That year, he was diagnosed with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, an incurable lung disease. He needed a double lung transplant to survive.

The life-saving procedure came at the UK Transplant Center in 2021.

With the help of doctors and the support of family, Williams is pedaling once again, but he knows it came at a cost.

"It is a tragedy that had to happen, and so we just have to be beneficiaries of that tragedy, and so I don't take that for granted," he said. "That's the reason I'm out there walking and riding bikes and doing things because I owe that to the family and to make sure that I make the most use out of these lungs that I got."

Williams also wrote a book about his experience, titled Incurable Lungs. He donates all of the proceeds to the Kentucky Donate Life Trust and the Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation.

His message to others is simple.

"I'm alive. That's it. I'm alive. I would not be otherwise," Williams said.

About 50 members from Second Chance at Life Kentucky are competing at this year's Transplant Games of America in Denver, in events ranging from trivia and card games to track and field. They need financial help making the trip happen. You can donate to their mission here.

At the Transplant Games, organ recipients are joined by living donors, donor families, patients waiting for a transplant, and caregivers.

