Transplant Games: Ky. siblings with kidney transplants compete together

(LEX NEWS) — Three Kentucky siblings who all received kidney transplants are using their shared experience to advocate for organ donation.

Chuck Gutenson and his younger siblings Dan Gutenson and Sandy Davenport were all diagnosed with polycystic kidney disease. It's the same illness that impacted their mother and uncle, and each received a kidney transplant at UK Healthcare.

Chuck was the first sibling to receive a transplant in 1997. Dan received his in 2009, and his twin Sandy underwent the procedure in 2022.

"When I had the transplant, my mom and uncle had been through it, so I knew a little bit about what to expect and then when Sandy and Dan had their transplants, I knew what they were gonna be going through," Chuck said.

Inspired by Dan's experience at the Transplant Games of America, all three siblings competed together for the first time in Alabama in 2024.

"He was doing it and every year he'd say, 'Come on, Chuck, you should go do this with me,' and I'd say, 'Well, I got to lose about 15 pounds.' And then finally, when Sandy was transplanted as well, and the three of us could do it together, that was enough to finally push me over the edge," Chuck said.

Sandy said the experience connected them with an even bigger family.

"Not only are you there with people from Kentucky, but all over the United States and they've been through the same thing you have," Sandy said.

For Dan, having his siblings compete alongside him made the 2024 games especially meaningful.

"I've gone forever since I could, and to have them go with us last year was just phenomenal. We got to play basketball together. I won a silver medal, so that was a bonus," Dan said.

This year, Chuck and Dan are headed to Denver for another round of competition. The brothers plan to play cornhole, golf and pickleball.

Sandy, a star basketball player herself, is staying home this year but plans to follow along from afar, even if her brothers put a price on keeping her in the loop.

"I told him to be sure and send me plenty of pictures, and Chuck said he's gonna charge me $1 per picture. I said, I don't think so," she said.

Dozens of members from Second Chance at Life Kentucky are competing at this year's Transplant Games, in events ranging from trivia and card games to track and field. They need financial help making the trip happen. You can donate to their mission here .

At the Transplant Games, organ recipients are joined by living donors, donor families, patients waiting for a transplant, and caregivers.