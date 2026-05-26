Transplant Games: KY woman advocates for organ donation after life-saving procedure

(LEX 18) — A Grayson County woman is heading to Denver next month to compete in the Transplant Games of America as she honors the heroes who saved her life.

Linda Baxter received a liver transplant in 2019. She says the gift also gave her more time with the people she loves most.

"I had so much to live for, you know, and I wasn't ready to leave my kids, my family, my grandkids," Baxter told LEX 18.

Since her transplant, Baxter has become an advocate for organ donation. She even competed at the 2024 Transplant Games. She was recovering from two broken arms but still competed in trivia and Texas Hold 'Em. This year, she'll compete in those events again, along with the 5K.

Baxter credits her medical team at UK Transplant for making it all possible.

"My surgeon made an appointment up here at UK Transplant, and that's where I met Dr. Shah, the man that saved my life," Baxter said.

Her transplant physician, Dr. Malay Shah, says the bond he shares with patients like Baxter is special.

"I have a few patients like her, that we have a very tight bond," Shah said. "It's really cool to see Linda, as well as several other patients I have, that just become really friends for life."

Those bonds inspired Shah and Medicinal Whiskey Charity to donate $20,000 to Second Chance at Life Team Kentucky ahead of the Games in June.

For Baxter, competing at the Transplant Games is about honoring the person who made her second chance possible.

"It's hard, but I know it's what the person wanted, you know, they're my hero. That's what they wanted, and I will live every day honoring them," Baxter said.

About 50 members from Second Chance at Life Kentucky are competing at this year's Transplant Games of America in Denver, in events ranging from trivia and card games to track and field. They need financial help making the trip happen. You can donate to their mission here .

At the Transplant Games, organ recipients are joined by living donors, donor families, patients waiting for a transplant, and caregivers.