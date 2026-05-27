Transplant Games: New heart helps Ashland man stay active

(LEX 18) — An Ashland man who received a heart transplant is heading to Denver to compete in the Transplant Games of America in June, joining a group of Kentuckians impacted by organ donation.

Leon Rutt wears his heart on his sleeve, literally. He got tattoos after his heart transplant in June 2016.

"This one is a phoenix rising from the ashes, clutching a cold dead heart," Rutt said as he showed off the artwork on his arm.

"It keeps me humble, because it signifies a time in my life where things were going bad, and it became a symbol of hope," he explained.

Before the procedure, Rutt suffered a massive heart attack in 2014.

"I took a lot of things for granted. Just playing out in the yard with my kids," Rutt said. "The transplant changed everything, because I was able to coach baseball for my son's baseball team, not sitting on the sidelines but out on the field with them."

After a month in the hospital and weeks spent recovering post-transplant, the Navy veteran eventually resumed an active life. In June, he will be cycling at his first-ever Transplant Games.

Rutt is facing some pre-race jitters. But he says he's grateful for his beating heart and a second chance at life thanks to a generous donor.

"Just let them know that I'm living every day to the fullest I can," he said. "The donation didn't go to waste."

About 50 members from Second Chance at Life Kentucky are competing at this year's Transplant Games of America in Denver, in events ranging from trivia and card games to track and field. They need financial help making the trip happen. You can donate to their mission here .

At the Transplant Games, organ recipients are joined by living donors, donor families, patients waiting for a transplant, and caregivers.