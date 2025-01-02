Transylvania University offers students early return ahead of winter weather

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — As severe weather is expected to hit the region Sunday through Monday, Transylvania University is offering residential students an early return option.

“A hazardous weather outlook has been issued for our region, and we expect this storm system to have a major impact,” said Michael Covert, vice president for student life and dean of students. "We understand that travel during winter weather can be unpredictable and challenging. This early return option provides our students with the flexibility to make the best decisions for their individual circumstances and prioritize their safety."

A release from the university read that Transylvania will open residence halls for students to return to campus on Friday at noon and through Saturday.

Officials reminded students that crews will be working to clear parking lots and sidewalks, and they advised students who may arrive on Sunday to be cautious.

"We encourage everyone to monitor weather reports closely and prioritize safety in all travel plans," Covert added. Keep up to date with the National Weather Serviceand local media outlets.

The university said that any delay or closure announcements will be posted by 6 a.m. on Monday on its website and on social media channels.

In addition, students can stay up-to-date on the area weather forecast on the National Weather Service website.

